Ekwueme: Jonathan didn’t announce the bullet proof car you got – Omokri blasts Buhari
Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement of his approval for the overseas treatment of ailing erstwhile Vice President, Alex Ekwueme. According to Omokri, there was nothing special or extraordinary about the gesture that should warrant the publicity the approval had generated. He said […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
