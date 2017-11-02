Ekwueme still in coma, Enugu may fly ex-VP abroad – The Punch
|
|
Ekwueme still in coma, Enugu may fly ex-VP abroad
Indications emerged on Wednesday that the Enugu State Government has made arrangements to fly a former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, out of the country for medical treatment. The second republic Vice-President is currently at the Intensive Care …
