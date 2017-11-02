Pages Navigation Menu

Ekwueme still in coma, Enugu may fly ex-VP abroad – The Punch

Ekwueme still in coma, Enugu may fly ex-VP abroad
The Punch
Indications emerged on Wednesday that the Enugu State Government has made arrangements to fly a former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, out of the country for medical treatment. The second republic Vice-President is currently at the Intensive Care …
We won't speak on Ekwueme's health condition – Enugu hospitalDaily Post Nigeria
Ailing ex-VP Ekwueme stable, says familyThe Nation Newspaper
Ekwueme is stable, says familyTheCable
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Gistmaster (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

