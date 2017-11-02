Ekwueme’s family gives latest update on ex-Vice President’s health

Family of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme has disclosed that the elder statesman is in stable condition. The former Vice President had reportedly collapsed and went into coma at his Enugu residence on Sunday. Subsequently, Ekwueme was admitted at Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery in the Trans-Ekulu area of the state. A statement issued by Laz […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

