Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Embarrassed’ Buhari summons Abba Kyari, Oyo-Ita over clash in villa

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday summoned his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, over their recent clash before the weekly Federal Executive meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. It is believed the clash is as a result of the leaked…

The post ‘Embarrassed’ Buhari summons Abba Kyari, Oyo-Ita over clash in villa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.