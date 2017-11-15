Emeka Ojukwu jnr dumps APGA for APC

Mr Emeka Ojukwu jnr, son of the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ojukwu jnr made his declaration on Wednesday in Awka, at the grand finale campaign of the APC candidate for the Anambra 2017 governorship election, Dr Tony Nwoye. President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, 12 APC governors, National Assembly members in the party, among other party big wigs, witnessed the event.

