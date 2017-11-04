Pages Navigation Menu

Emir Sanusi sacks traditional rulers in Kano

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday sacked two traditional rulers. They are the Village Head of Hungu, Ibrahim Shehu and the Ward Head of Zangwan, Galal Nadabo Adamu. The title holders were allegedly involved in a syndicated case with a Police Inspector, Umaru Abubakar, for collecting over N50,000 from the mother of […]

