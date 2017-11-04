Pages Navigation Menu

Emirates to restore full operations in Nigeria, two Lagos daily flights, Abuja four weekly -Orhan Abbas

Vanguard

Emirates to restore full operations in Nigeria, two Lagos daily flights, Abuja four weekly -Orhan Abbas
Vanguard
Emirates Vice President, Commercial Operations Africa Orhan Abbas said in Dubai that the airline will resume two daily flights from Dubai to Lagos and four weekly flights to Abuja beginning from 15th December this year. This will make the total weekly
Emirates increases flight to Nigeria, offers special fare to Dubai

