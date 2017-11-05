Engaging the power of the Holy Spirit for Sanctification! – The Nation Newspaper
|
Times Colonist
|
Engaging the power of the Holy Spirit for Sanctification!
The Nation Newspaper
Welcome to the month of November, your season of encounter with the Holy Spirit! I have no doubt that through the ministration of the Holy Spirit, you shall experience Supernatural Breakthroughs! We understand from scriptures that every child of God is …
God can fill that emptiness we sometimes feel
A Praying Life
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!