Ennie Sax to launch career with ‘Grateful Heart’

Eniola Samuel Durosomo, an SS1 student popularly known as Ennie Sax, is set to formally launch his musical career with a debut Album tagged ‘Grateful Heart’ on Sunday, November 5.

Slated for Rock City Hall, Abiola Way in Abeokuta at one in the afternoon, a statement by the 14 years old’s mum who doubles as his Band Manager, Omobolanle Durosomo, says that his love for music dates back to age nine when he was in elementary class four of Lawson International Private school, Abeokuta.

“Ennie Sax as fondly called by his peers and admirers, is the son of the late versatile broadcast journalist, Adesina Durosomo who passed on alongside other governor’s office press crew members while returning from an official assignment in Abuja with former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; leaving behind little Eniola Samuel Durosomo who was barely three months old.

“It all started when during his first music class in school, one of the instructors from Sammdebby Musical Company engaged by the school to help develop student’s musical skills, asked Eniola to try his hands on the saxophone given his relative height. Eniola was to immediately fall in love with the musical instrument and has not looked back ever since,” she said.

She further revealed that the album, ‘Grateful Heart’ has six tracks; ‘High Praise’, ‘Worship Him’, ‘Hymnal’, ‘Home Praise’, “I Love My Papa’ and ‘Tribute’.

Speaking on his budding career as a saxophonist, Ennie says the album is dedicated to all Fathers but more importantly his father, the late Adesina Durosomo. This is what he wrote about his late dad;

Ennie Sax however says he does not intend to build a full time career in music but will continue to be a useful tool to God and humanity through his saxophone and skills, positively touching lives.

