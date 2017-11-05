Enugu Council poll: PDP sweeps 14 chairmanship positions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept the 14 chairmanship election results released by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) in Saturday’s local government election. The party also swept all ward councillorship positions in 11 Local Government Areas also announced by the commission. The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu, announced the results at ENSIEC headquarters in Enugu on Sunday.

