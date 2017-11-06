Enugu council polls boycotted on our order – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has congratulated the people of Enugu State “for heeding its call to boycott the Local Government Election held on Saturday November 4 2017.” The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swept all the chairmanship positions in the 17 council areas of Enugu State, according to results released by the State’s Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC). (See the full results and the winners of the Enugu Local Government elections here) However, voters’ turnout for the election, going by results released by INEC and the number of people who usually turn out to vote in similar exercises across the country did not indicate any widespread boycott.

