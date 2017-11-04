Enugu council polls: Police announces movement restriction

Ahead of the Local Government election in Enugu State, which comes up in few hours time, the Police have announced that there would be no movement with effect from 8 a.m. on Saturday till 4 p.m. In a statement made available to DAILY POST, the spokesman of the Enugu Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu stated […]

Enugu council polls: Police announces movement restriction

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

