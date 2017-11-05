Enugu LG Polls: PDP Floors APC, Wins 14 Chairmanship Seats

The Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have swept the 14 chairmanship election results released by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) in Saturday’s local government election.

It is understood that seventeen Chairmanship and Counsellorship positions were contested.

The chairman of ENSIEC, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN), who announced the results on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters at Independence layout, said the ruling party cleared the 14 chairmanship seats so far declared.

The opposition party also cleared all ward councillorship positions in 11 local government areas also announced by the commission.

Mr. Ajogwu, who is also the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, said that the results of three council areas had not been collated because they arrived late.

He noted that the council areas the results of which were yet to be concluded were: Enugu North, Awgu and Udi Local Government Areas, adding that the results of six local government areas councillorship had not arrived.

“So far, so good, the election had been credible, free and fair from ENSIEC assessment. “I want to thank both the media, security agencies and Enugu State residents for making it a huge success,’’ he said. “I’m not aware of any bomb explosions, violence, rigging or mal-practice during the election. This election is reliable and credible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it will head to court to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

According to the chairman of the party in Enugu, Ben Nwoye, there was widespread violence.

He further queried that “even if the ENSIEC does not want to do election, does it worth the blood of anybody?

He alleged that the electoral body disenfranchised the people of the State by making sure that no result sheet was brought to polling units, after which already prepared results were announced.

He further declared that “in this circumstance, we have no other option than to go to court; we won’t call for cancellation because there was no election in the first place; you cannot cancel what does not exist; so we are going ahead to challenge the outcome of the charade they did today in court. “We have got reports of violence across the State; even the party’s governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election, Barr. Okey Ezea was tortured. He was abducted, beaten and the worst could have happened but for the intervention of security agents. As I speak to you, he is in hospital receiving treatment. Several other persons were wounded during the exercise.”

