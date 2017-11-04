Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu LG polls: Police, NANS dispel death rumour

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police in Enugu State have described as untrue rumour making the rounds that at least two persons lost their lives during today’s local government election in Enugu State. Spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu in a statement made available to journalists said nobody died in any part of the State during the election. […]

