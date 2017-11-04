Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu State LG poll: Eligible voters desert polling units due to late arrival of materials

Nov 4, 2017

Some voters who turned out to cast their votes for the Enugu State Local Government Election, on Saturday in Enugu, angrily left the polling units due to late arrival of voting materials. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the election, reports that some party agents were pleading with voters not…

