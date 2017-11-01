Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Extends Decline

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price failed to hold an important support and traded towards $301 against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted short-term bullish trend line with support at $305 was broken on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The price is currently holding the 100 hourly simple moving average at $300.80, but remains … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Extends Decline

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Extends Decline appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

