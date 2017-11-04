Evans Trial Properly Begins, As Witness Narrate Experience With Kidnappers

The trial of alleged kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and five others, properly began before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, yesterday with the prosecution calling its first witness. The first witness, Mr. Anselem Dunu, is the elder brother of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, who was kidnapped …

The post Evans Trial Properly Begins, As Witness Narrate Experience With Kidnappers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

