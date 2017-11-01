Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-VP, Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former US Vice President Joe Biden strongly criticized President Trump Wednesday, and predicted an emboldened and determined Russia would once again meddle in an American election. In public comments at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Biden — the target of speculation of a possible presidential run in 2020 — thoroughly rebuked Trump and his …

The post Ex-VP, Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.