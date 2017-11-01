Falz offers to show birth certificate to those doubting he is 27 – The Punch
The Punch
Falz offers to show birth certificate to those doubting he is 27
Nigerian lawyer-turned-rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bhad Guy, has offered to show his birth certificate to everyone. He made the offer on his Instagram page on Wednesday after his numerous fans expressed doubts over his age.
