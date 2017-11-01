Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falz offers to show birth certificate to those doubting he is 27 – The Punch

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Falz offers to show birth certificate to those doubting he is 27
The Punch
Nigerian lawyer-turned-rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bhad Guy, has offered to show his birth certificate to everyone. He made the offer on his Instagram page on Wednesday after his numerous fans expressed doubts over his age.
Nigeria Rapper Falz AKA The Bahd Guys Releases New Album Titled – "27"Nigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.