Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-kayode mourns passing of Tinubu’s son

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has condoled with national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ￼Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Jide Tinubu. Fani- Kayode described the sudden death of Tinubu’s son as a real tragedy. In a series of tweets, the ex-minister wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about […]

Fani-kayode mourns passing of Tinubu’s son

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.