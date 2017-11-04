Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviatuon Minister on Saturday faulted claim by Senator Abba Ibrahim that President Muhammadu Buhari should be Nigeria’s life president. Fani-Kayode said the lawmaker, who was recently caught with two prostitutes should be be ignored because he is a “joker.” In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said […]

Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

