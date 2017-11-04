Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviatuon Minister on Saturday faulted claim by Senator Abba Ibrahim that President Muhammadu Buhari should be Nigeria’s life president. Fani-Kayode said the lawmaker, who was recently caught with two prostitutes should be be ignored because he is a “joker.” In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said […]

Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.