Fans slam Juliet Ibrahim over improper dressing – TheNewsGuru
|
Fans slam Juliet Ibrahim over improper dressing
TheNewsGuru
Ghanaian born actress Juliet Ibrahim is under fire over dressing improperly for a Haloween Charity Party. The sexy actress dressed as a sexy catholic nun alongside her fiancé, Iceberg Slim. This triggered a myriad of comments from her fans. While some …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!