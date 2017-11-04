…Fans to pay N61,500 to watch match

THE organizers of the international match between Argentina and Nigeria have announced the ticket prices for the PreWorld Cup friendly. As reported by gazeta. ru,making reference to R- Sport,the cheapest ticket for the high-profile friendly match will cost 600 Russian rubles (which is approximately N3,700.00).

Spectators will pay 10,000 Russian rubles (equivalent of N61,500.00) for the most expensive match day ticket. The friendly match will be staged at Arena of FC Krasnodar, a stadium owned by FC Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League, and has a capacity of 34,291 spectators.