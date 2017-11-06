Fashola charges University Dons to produce competitive graduate

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has appealed to Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to meticulously pay significant attention to the academic curriculum of tertiary institutions, especially as it affects students in the built and construction industry. In a statement issued by PIO, Tunji John for the Director, Press, Fashola added that ‘’this […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

