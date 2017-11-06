Pages Navigation Menu

Fashola charges University Dons to produce competitive graduate

Posted on Nov 6, 2017

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has appealed to Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to meticulously pay significant attention to the academic curriculum of tertiary institutions, especially as it affects students in the built and construction industry. In a statement issued by PIO, Tunji John for the Director, Press, Fashola added that ‘’this […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

