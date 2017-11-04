Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fast Rising Nollywood Actress reveals Intimate details of her Sex life

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Omalicha Elom, who has been in the industry since 2011 has revealed some personal details about her sex life. The fast rising actress in an interview revealed that she is not ashamed to ask a man for sex, Elom, said she is single and has never experienced a heartbreak. In the interview she also…

The post Fast Rising Nollywood Actress reveals Intimate details of her Sex life appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.