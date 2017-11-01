Pages Navigation Menu

Father sets son ablaze as punishment for rudeness

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 43-year-old father, Mallam Musa Mohammed, has been arrested by the Rights Protection Agency in Niger State for setting ablaze his 15-year-old son, Bello. The Director-General of the agency, Mrs. Mairam Kolo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Minna. She said the incident occurred around Polytechnic Road, Bida, in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

