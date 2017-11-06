Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fathers can have sex with their daughters – Clerics + video – The Eagle Online

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Fathers can have sex with their daughters – Clerics + video
The Eagle Online
Salafist Muslim cleric, Mazen Al-Sersawi, has revealed a new controversy that fathers can have sex with their daughters, if such daughters are born out of wedlock. The Salafist cleric says Islam allows sex and marriage between fathers and their
Muslim cleric says man can marry own daughter, twitterati react furiouslyDeccan Chronicle
Why men can sleep with, marry their daughters born out of wedlock – ClericDaily Post Nigeria
Egyptian cleric says men can marry their own daughters if they are born out of wedlockDaily Mail
Zee News –http://theliberal.ie/ (press release) (blog) –The Express Tribune –International Business Times UK
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.