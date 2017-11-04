Fayose must obey zoning, PDP 2019 ticket going to north – Senator Uzodinma

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate, Hope Uzodinma, has called on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State to respect the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Uzodinma said the former ruling party had since zone the presidential ticket to northern Nigeria, thus, Fayose and other aspirants must obey the […]

