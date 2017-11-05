Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose reacts to CAN’s denial of endorsing his presidential ambition

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted to a statement by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, that the organisation did not endorse his 2019 presidential ambition. CAN had explained that the letter which contained the endorsement and signed by Rev Dr. Musa Asake, was done in his personal capacity and not as […]

Fayose reacts to CAN’s denial of endorsing his presidential ambition

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.