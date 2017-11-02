Fayose speaks on death of Tinubu’s son

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu over the death of his son, Jide. The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum prayed God to grant Tinubu’s family the fortitude to bear the loss. Fayose said this in a tweet […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

