FC Ifeanyiubah Appoint Bosso As New Head Coach – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
FC Ifeanyiubah Appoint Bosso As New Head Coach
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Ladan Bosso has been named as new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, FC Ifeanyiubah, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Bosso takes over from former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, who left the club …
Ladan Bosso appointed coach of FC Ifeanyi Ubah
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!