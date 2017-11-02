FCMB advises youths to embrace banking – The Nation Newspaper
|
FCMB advises youths to embrace banking
The Nation Newspaper
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has advised youths in Nigeria to key into the financial system by adopting a savings culture and other financial management techniques that would help secure their future. The bank made the clarion call at an outreach …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!