Federal Polytechnic Offa 2017/2018 FT (ND) Admission List Out.

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal University Offa hereby inform all  prospective students that the National Diploma (ND) full-time admission list for 2017/2018 academic session has released on-line Candidates are to visit the portal to check to confirm their admission status. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://portal.fpo.edu.ng/Default.aspx?tabid=162 -Enter your Application Number in the space provided -Click on …

