Federal University Of Agriculture Makurdi 2017/2018 Admission List Out.

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission to Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi (FUAM) that the Merit admission list for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admission in the school are to proceed to check their admission status. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://entry.uam.edu.ng/postutme/admissionchk.php -Enter …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

