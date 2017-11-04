Federal University Of Technology Akure 2017/2018 Admission List Out.

This is to inform students who applied for admission to the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) that the list of admitted candidates for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates can proceed to check their admission status on the school portal. How to Check Your Admission Status -Visit https://www.futa.edu.ng/firars/welcome/admissions -Enter your JAMB Registration Number …

The post Federal University Of Technology Akure 2017/2018 Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

