Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Technology Akure 2017/2018 Admission List Out.

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students who applied for admission to the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) that the list of admitted candidates for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates can proceed to check their admission status on the school portal. How to Check Your Admission Status -Visit https://www.futa.edu.ng/firars/welcome/admissions -Enter your JAMB Registration Number …

The post Federal University Of Technology Akure 2017/2018 Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.