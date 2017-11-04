Pages Navigation Menu

Félicité wraps up AFRIFF screenings – The Nation Newspaper

Félicité wraps up AFRIFF screenings
After a week of movie screenings, industry sessions, trainings and seminars, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), yesterday wrapped up movie screenings with a Senegalese movie, Félicité. A French word for happiness, the movie dwells on life
Alain Gomis' "Félicité" brings AFRIFF 2017 to a closePulse.com.gh
Alain Gomis' 'Félicité' brings #AFRIFF2017 to a close with Joke Silva, Hilda Dokubo & Ufuoma McDermott in Attendance!BellaNaija

