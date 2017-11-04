Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Adebayo’s Second Marriage Allegedly on the Rocks

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Femi Adebayo, Nollywood actor and son of Adebayo Salami is making headlines with reports indicating that his year-old marriage is on the rocks. On the 9th of October 2016, Adebayo tied the knot with Omotayo Maimunat in a popular event which captured the imagination of many, now it seems all might not be well. A look…

