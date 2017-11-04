FG set to intervene in institutions affected by Insurgency

President Muhamadu Buhari said the Federal Government would support universities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Buhari made this known on Saturday at the 23rd Convocation of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola. Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, said the government would provide a special fund to …

The post FG set to intervene in institutions affected by Insurgency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

