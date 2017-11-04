Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to intervene in universities affected by insurgency–Buhari

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

President Muhamadu Buhari said Federal Government would support universities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Buhari made this known Saturday at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola. Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, said government would provide special fund to MAUTECH to enable…

The post FG to intervene in universities affected by insurgency–Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.