FG to intervene in universities affected by insurgency–Buhari

President Muhamadu Buhari said Federal Government would support universities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Buhari made this known Saturday at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola. Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, said government would provide special fund to MAUTECH to enable…

