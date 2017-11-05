FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup: Dike earns MVP honors – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup: Dike earns MVP honors
Nigeria's Azuoma Dike earned MVP honors at the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup after spearheading Nigeria to the title. Cheick Tidiane Traore of Cote d'Ivoire and Madagascar's Elly Randriamampionona gave him company on the team of the tournament in Lomé, Togo …
