FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup: Dike earns MVP honors – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup: Dike earns MVP honors
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's Azuoma Dike earned MVP honors at the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup after spearheading Nigeria to the title. Cheick Tidiane Traore of Cote d'Ivoire and Madagascar's Elly Randriamampionona gave him company on the team of the tournament in Lomé, Togo …
Breaking: D'Tigers rule Africa again, D'Tigress runner up
D'Tigers win first FIBA 3X3 Africa Cup
D'Tigers beat Cote d'Ivoire to lift maiden FIBA 3×3 cup
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!