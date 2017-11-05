FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Ajibade saves Falconet against hosts Morocco – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Ajibade saves Falconet against hosts Morocco
A late first half equaliser by Rasheedat Ajibade on Sunday helped Nigeria's under-20 women football team hold their Moroccan counterparts to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Boubker Ammar in Sale. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match against …
