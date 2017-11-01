FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive Nigeria March 3 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive Nigeria March 3
The Nation Newspaper
The Original FIFA World Cup, which Nigeria's Super Eagles and 31 other teams will be competing for at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next summer, will arrive in Nigeria on Saturday, 3rd March 2018. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, …
Nigeria Set For FIFA's $9.5m World Cup Windfall
