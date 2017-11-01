Filmmaker Brett Ratner accused by 6 Women of Sexual Misconduct

Six women have come forward to accuse director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct. Ratner, who has had his hands in “Rush Hour,” “Horrible Bosses,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “The Revenant,” has denied all of the allegations through his lawyer Martin Singer. Natasha Henstridge, speaking to LA Times, said Ratner forced himself […]

