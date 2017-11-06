First Bank name squad for FIBA Africa Champions Cup – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
First Bank name squad for FIBA Africa Champions Cup
Daily Trust
First Bank Basketball Club of Lagos have announced their squad for the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women taking place in Angola from November 10 to 19. Four players from the Afrobasket-winning team – Nkechi Akashili, Chima Udeaja, Cecilia Okoye, …
First Bank name American, Ivorian for ACCW
FIBA Africa Champions Cup: First Bank release list of players, NBBF pledges support
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!