Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Bank name squad for FIBA Africa Champions Cup – Daily Trust

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

First Bank name squad for FIBA Africa Champions Cup
Daily Trust
First Bank Basketball Club of Lagos have announced their squad for the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women taking place in Angola from November 10 to 19. Four players from the Afrobasket-winning team – Nkechi Akashili, Chima Udeaja, Cecilia Okoye, …
First Bank name American, Ivorian for ACCWThe Punch
FIBA Africa Champions Cup: First Bank release list of players, NBBF pledges supportTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.