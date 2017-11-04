Pages Navigation Menu

FLASH: Capital Oil Boss Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps PDP For APGA

Why Ifeanyi Ubah Joined APGA. Capital Oil and Gas Limited MD, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Ifeanyi Ubah Dr. Ubah has also thrown his support on the Governor of Anambra state and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in …

