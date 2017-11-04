Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flash: Governor Obiano Pays Midnight Visit To Traditional Ruler, See What Happened Next!

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Obiano Pays Midnight Visit to Traditional Ruler. Ahead of the 2017 gubernatorial elections, Anambra State Governor, H.E. Willie Obiano, tonight paid a very significant visit at midnight to a top-tier traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Surveyor Charles Agbala (Igwe Oranyelu III of Uke) in company of his wife and his re-election campaign team. Sharing the photos on …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Flash: Governor Obiano Pays Midnight Visit To Traditional Ruler, See What Happened Next! appeared first on myNAIJAinfo!.

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.