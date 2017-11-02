Flour Mills plans share sale to reduce debt – Nigeria Today
|
Flour Mills plans share sale to reduce debt
Nigeria Today
Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to sell shares via a rights issue to cut debt as it registers a N70 billion ($223 million) bond programme to refinance short-term loans, the firm said on Wednesday. Several Nigerian companies have tapped capital markets …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!