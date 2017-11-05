Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Jose Mourinho is demanding a huge pay rise to sign a new contract as Manchester United boss.

Everton have stepped up their bid to lure Sean Dyche to Goodison Park and want him in place after in the international break.

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham for top target Leon Goretzka.

Fernandinho is set to end speculation about his future and sign a new Manchester City deal.

Watford boss Marco Silva has emerged as a major target for the Everton job.

Dele Alli is wanted by a host of top European clubs, according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Hatem Ben Arfa is set for a Premier League return with former boss Claude Puel at Leicester.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is fighting for survival in his job.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have intensified their interest in Tottenham’s young stars Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

The post Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

