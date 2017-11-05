Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Footprints of time – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian

Footprints of time
The Nation Newspaper
To many people, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke needs no introduction. In many parts of the world, he is regarded as the most far-reaching international evangelist of the 20th and 21st centuries. After receiving a call to be a missionary to Africa at age 10
Reinhard Bonnke's Even Greater: An inspiration to do greater things for GodGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.