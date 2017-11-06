For N10,000 ‘chief pimp’ arranges Borno students for men—NSCDC

A pimp arranges female students in Borno State for patrons and charges from N10,000 in a prostitution ring that has seen many of the students abusing drugs.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Borno Command, revealed these yesterday, stating that students of various colleges and tertiary institutions in the state are involved.

The Corps Commandant, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, who made this known in an interview, said the culprits were girls aged between 25 and below.

He added that “the girls have their facilitators and a chief pimp outside the schools, who usually communicate on how to arrange the girls. They usually charge from N10,000 for a night.

“The girls don’t usually go out looking for men, as they are being patronised mostly by visitors, who come into town for weekend or for a programme.

“Our investigation also revealed that the teenage girls are also into various forms of nefarious activities like smoking of cannabis sativa and abuse of Codeine cough syrup.

“We, therefore, want to appeal to parents in particular to monitor the activities of their children in schools and know the type of company they keep at all times.

“Bad friends in schools are some of the genesis of this form of anti-social behaviour.”

The Commandant, who gave assurance that the culprits will face the full weight of the law, also urged school authorities to ensure strict monitoring of students.

